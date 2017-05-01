State drops section 7

State drops section 7

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Bala Dass speaks during the consultation on proposed Reforms of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill at Korovuto College in Nadi yesterday during the morning session of the consultations. Picture: BALJEET SINGH GOVERNMENT has removed a section of the proposed Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill because of overwhelming opposition during two earlier consultations with farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC