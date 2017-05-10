State debt

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks during the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at FNU Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH ATTORNEY-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of people made comments about government debt without a thorough understanding of how government revenue and expenditure worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.