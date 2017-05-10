State debt

State debt

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks during the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at FNU Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH ATTORNEY-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of people made comments about government debt without a thorough understanding of how government revenue and expenditure worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC