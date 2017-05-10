Stars inspire rep

FIJI National netball under-19 defender Laniana Naisamu look up to Fiji Pearls' ace shooter Afa Rusivakula and U21 capatin, Episake Kahatoka as her role models. The Semo, Nadroga lass said to have Rusivakula and Episake Kahatoka as the only western-based players, inspired her to try netball.

