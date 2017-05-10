SPC: Communities still without water

A NUMBER of Fijian communities are still without proper water supply and sanitation after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year. Pacific Community water security adviser Dave Hebblethwaite highlighted this during his presentation at the Resilient and Sustainable Development Media and Communications training at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi yesterday.

