Singh goal gives Capital City side semis hope

Kolinio Sivoki, right, of Lautoka clears the ball from Suva's Setareki Hughes during their Vodafone Fiji FACT clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last night. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU STRIKER Ravinesh Karan Singh made sure Suva booked its spot in the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT semi-final when he scored the key goal in the 1-0 win over Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.