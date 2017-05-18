Singh goal gives Capital City side se...

Singh goal gives Capital City side semis hope

Saturday Read more: Fiji Times

Kolinio Sivoki, right, of Lautoka clears the ball from Suva's Setareki Hughes during their Vodafone Fiji FACT clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last night. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU STRIKER Ravinesh Karan Singh made sure Suva booked its spot in the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT semi-final when he scored the key goal in the 1-0 win over Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last night.

