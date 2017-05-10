Simla tops snooker

THE Simla Dragons have finished at the top of the Phil's Autoport and Universal Tunes North West Billiards and Snooker Association 2016/2017 Club League points table for the second season. The Dragons with players such as of Tony Cen, Vikrant Sharma, Raymond Reddy, Kenton Cen and Philip Gock recorded 13 wins out of 15 games.

