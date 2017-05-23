Sex crimes rise

Sex crimes rise

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

He said during a visit to Vanua Levu, police officers raised their concerns to him that reported sexual offences in villages and settlements kept increasing. "In our discussions in the provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata it seems that an increasing number of people are accessing pornographic sites," Ratu Inoke said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC