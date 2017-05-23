Sex crimes rise
He said during a visit to Vanua Levu, police officers raised their concerns to him that reported sexual offences in villages and settlements kept increasing. "In our discussions in the provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata it seems that an increasing number of people are accessing pornographic sites," Ratu Inoke said.
