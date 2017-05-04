'Section 24 violates' claims human ri...

'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer

THE introduction of Section 24 under the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 is contradictory to the Fijian Government's constant claims to have given all Fijians 'true democracy'. That's the view of local human rights lawyer, Aman Ravindra-Singh, who said there was no logical explanation as to why there was a need for section 24 in the Bill.

Chicago, IL

