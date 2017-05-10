'Ride of Silence' to mark Fiji cyclists killed on roads

CYCLING Fiji will be hosting a Ride of Silence bike rally to remember those people who lost their lives on the road next week Association president Peter Sinclair said the race would be on May 17 where cyclists would race along Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva. "On the third Wednesday of May, the cyclists will take to the road to mourn cyclists killed by motorists, and raise awareness of cyclists on the road," Sinclair said.

