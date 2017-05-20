Reddy: Fiji's education model is unique

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI'S education model is unique because most schools are owned and operated by religious bodies and communities, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy. While opening new classrooms worth $356,500 in Labasa on Wednesday, he said the model had resulted in communities valuing education.

Chicago, IL

