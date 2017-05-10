Reddy clarifies comments

Reddy clarifies comments

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has clarified that comments he made regarding the provision of services in exchange for political support were intended to be taken as light-hearted. Dr Reddy was asked by a school manager for the construction of a mini hydropower plant to alleviate problems faced by the school.

Chicago, IL

