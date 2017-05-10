Ragata in top form
EMORI RAGATA will be one player who Suva will rely on to win the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori from next Thursday. The 29-year-old started playing for Labasa in 2009 and then joined the Capital City side in the following year.
