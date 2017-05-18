Proud Tabuwere returns home as team captain

Alison Tabuwere, 16, with dad Sevuloni and mum Lynette at the Vodafone Arena at Laucala Bay, Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU FIJIANA FANZ captain Alison Tabuwere is proud to be a Fijian and playing in her home ground is a blessing for her.

