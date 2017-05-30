Prime Fijian large-scale tourism sites for sale
The quartet of freehold properties is located in the emerging luxury island enclave of Naisoso Island, on the periphery of Nadi, immediately across Nadi Bay from the entrance to the Denarau Island tourism and hospitality hub. Bayleys Fiji managing director and partner Philip Toogood says the portfolio of properties could be tendered for individually, as one 'super lot', or in any combination of sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC