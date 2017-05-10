Prasad ready for rankings tourney

Prasad ready for rankings tourney

2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

NUMBER one Rahil Prasad is keen to maintain his form in the Billiards and Snooker Association of Fiji A Grade Rankings Championship in Lautoka this weekend. Rahil topped the rankings list after four events last year.

Chicago, IL

