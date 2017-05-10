Prasad battles for golf spot

Arvind Lal lines up his shot at the 18th hole during the Giggins 2017 Fiji Golf Open Tournament in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND JAPAN-based Rajiv Prasad is vying for one of the four local spots available for the 2017 Fiji International at the Natadola Bay Championship Course from August 17-20.

Chicago, IL

