Police report multiple drug arrests
Five men were arrested after dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in their possession, a Fiji Police Force media statement said this hour. The cases arose from raids to property and of body searches conducted on people behaving suspiciously in Nadi and in Rakiraki.
