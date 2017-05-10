Police arrest escapee and others
Update: 11:37AM FOUR men have been arrested this morning after being caught trying to rob a warehouse along the Nadi backroad. Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said a team comprising officers from the Western Division K9 capabilities from the Fiji Corrections Services arrived at the scene of the incident whereby the four men were allegedly in the process of breaking into the warehouse.
