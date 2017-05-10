Police arrest escapee and others

Police arrest escapee and others

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 11:37AM FOUR men have been arrested this morning after being caught trying to rob a warehouse along the Nadi backroad. Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said a team comprising officers from the Western Division K9 capabilities from the Fiji Corrections Services arrived at the scene of the incident whereby the four men were allegedly in the process of breaking into the warehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC