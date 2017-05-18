Party makes vow

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said if a SODELPA government was formed, it would convert existing loans to scholarships and offer scholarships to all tertiary students who wished to study. He said his Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei Party had introduced tertiary free education through the scholarships which was further extended by the Laisenia Qarase-led Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua , with the FijiFirst Government adding Form 7 education to the list.

