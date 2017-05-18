Party makes vow

Party makes vow

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said if a SODELPA government was formed, it would convert existing loans to scholarships and offer scholarships to all tertiary students who wished to study. He said his Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei Party had introduced tertiary free education through the scholarships which was further extended by the Laisenia Qarase-led Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua , with the FijiFirst Government adding Form 7 education to the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC