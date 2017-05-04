Overseas exposure for local artists

Visual artists Craig Marlow, left, Reapi Blyde, Josua Toganivalu and Willam Camakau with their artwork which is part of the international exhibition project, a collaboration between the Fiji Arts Council and Imango Mundi Foundation. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA This is after the Fiji Arts Council collaborated with the Imango Mundi Foundation of Italy to embark on a joint international exhibition where Fijian artists will be able to show their artwork using a 10 -12 cm canvas with their biography profiled on the back.

