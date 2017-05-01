Outbreaks, delays blamed for shortage
UNFORSEEN delays in arrival of stock from overseas and unpredictable disease outbreaks have been identified as reasons behind temporary medicine shortage in the country. Responding to concerns raised to this newspaper from the public regarding medicine shortage at Labasa Hospital, the ministry also said disease outbreaks caused variation in demand for certain medications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC