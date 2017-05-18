Opposition ready for May sitting

Update: 2:38PM IT would be interesting to see the performance of the Opposition in Parliament tomorrow when the House resumes for its May sitting. Looking at the order paper for tomorrow, some of the issues up for debate include Fiji's membership with the INTERPOL, State's assistance to visually impaired students in the country, construction of the four-lane highway from the Nadi Airport and Wailoaloa Junction, resources of the Fiji Police Force to combat riot, controlling environmental damage caused by the oil spill from the sinking of the MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva Harbour and the progress of the country's civil service reforms.

