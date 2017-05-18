Opposition calls for review of free m...

Opposition calls for review of free medicine applications

Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:41PM FIJI'S Opposition Leader Ro Temimumu Kepa is calling on the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to urgently review applications by Fijians to benefit from the Free Medicine Scheme. In a statement, Ro Teimumu said this was their constitutional right and for the ministry and the Commission to take remedial action.

Chicago, IL

