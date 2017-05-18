Officers front court for bribery
Update: 6:22PM THE hearing of two former police officers who are charged with bribery began at the Suva Magistrates court this morning. Sanita Laqenisici and Ilisoni Tadau in 2014 whilst being public servants, namely, Police Constable Laqenisiga and Corporal Tadau of the Fiji Police Force, without lawful and reasonable excuse accepted advantages in the form of monetary value on account of performing acts in their capacity as public servants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC