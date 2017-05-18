Officers front court for bribery

Update: 6:22PM THE hearing of two former police officers who are charged with bribery began at the Suva Magistrates court this morning. Sanita Laqenisici and Ilisoni Tadau in 2014 whilst being public servants, namely, Police Constable Laqenisiga and Corporal Tadau of the Fiji Police Force, without lawful and reasonable excuse accepted advantages in the form of monetary value on account of performing acts in their capacity as public servants.

