NZ shares skills

THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority is determined to continue its partnership with the New Zealand Customs Service in ensuring that expertise is shared regionally and collaborative projects are developed. These were the words of New Zealand's High Commissioner to Fiji, Mark Ramsden, during the opening ceremony of the Pacific Leadership Program in Suva this week.

