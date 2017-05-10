Northern Europe pearl buyers visit Savusavu
Update: 6:36PM A GROUP of pearl buyers from Northern Europe recently gathered in Savusavu on Vanua Levu to experience the story behind the production of the world renowned J Hunter Pearl Fiji's pearl products. In an interview, Mr Hunter said international recognition of the pearl brand would not only benefit the company but other pearl producers and the tourism industry as a whole.
