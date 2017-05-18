No public judging

THE public judging event, part of Miss World Fiji's preliminary show set to take place on June 5, has been cancelled. Pageant director Andhy Blake said the 14 contestants vying for the coveted Miss World Fiji 2017 crown would focus on the private judging scheduled for Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel on June 8. "We decided to keep with our Miss World tradition and have a private judging.

