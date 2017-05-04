No hazard

No hazard

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji Police Force officers and the Fiji Ports Terminal Ltd workers inspect the sunken vessel as containers float around the Suva Hrbour yesterday. Picture: RAMA THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has reassured there is no oil leakage from the sunken cargo ship at the Suva Harbour and everything has been contained to ensure there are no environmental hazards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC