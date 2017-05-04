No hazard
Fiji Police Force officers and the Fiji Ports Terminal Ltd workers inspect the sunken vessel as containers float around the Suva Hrbour yesterday. Picture: RAMA THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has reassured there is no oil leakage from the sunken cargo ship at the Suva Harbour and everything has been contained to ensure there are no environmental hazards.
