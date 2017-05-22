No excuse to miss school, says A-G

No excuse to miss school, says A-G

"THERE is no excuse for anyone in Fiji not to finish high school as we have paid for the education of all the up to Year 13," said Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. He was responding to the issue of absenteeism from school raised by Meli Ledua of Labasa Sangam College during a national budget consultation at the Labasa College hall on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Chicago, IL

