New venue for amateur weekly boxing program

From left; Setoki Mafi, Joe Tarogi, Netani Gucake, Marika Taufa, president Raiwai Boxing Club Waisea Kaloumaira, Pio Rova, Josefa Keresi and Osea Nanuvu during the signing on Wednesday in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA THE Raiwai Boxing Club has opened the doors of the Raiwai Youth Hall to be the official venue for amateur boxing programs in the Central Division.

