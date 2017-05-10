New venue for amateur weekly boxing program

From left; Setoki Mafi, Joe Tarogi, Netani Gucake, Marika Taufa, president Raiwai Boxing Club Waisea Kaloumaira, Pio Rova, Josefa Keresi and Osea Nanuvu during the signing on Wednesday in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA THE Raiwai Boxing Club has opened the doors of the Raiwai Youth Hall to be the official venue for amateur boxing programs in the Central Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.