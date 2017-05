National coverage

Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the national budget consultations with students at the Montfort Technical College in Savusavu yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU AREAS around Fiji that have gone without television coverage will enjoy access by January next year, says Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

