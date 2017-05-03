NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP spots formation of Tropical Cyclone Donna
The tropical low pressure area previously known as System 99P organized and developed into tropical cyclone Donna in the South Pacific and now threatens Vanuatu. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided visible and infrared data on the newly developed storm.
