Naisamu ready to lead

Naisamu ready to lead

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fiji Times

The Fiji Netball U19 players during a taining session at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI NADROGA lass Lainiana Naisamu looks forward to leading the Fiji uner-19 team and taking the challenge ahead of the upcoming Digicel Punjas International Secondary Schools Netball Challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC