Music lovers flock to coast

2 hrs ago

Update: 3:36PM FOUR bands gather on the Coral Coast this weekend for the House of Sound, a festival which has attracted people from as far as Suva and Lautoka. The festival, to be held at The Beach house aims to showcase four bands who are arguably the countryi 1 2s top live acts; Inside Out, The Relative, Avenue Fiji and The Gang.

