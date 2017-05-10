Music lovers flock to coast
Update: 3:36PM FOUR bands gather on the Coral Coast this weekend for the House of Sound, a festival which has attracted people from as far as Suva and Lautoka. The festival, to be held at The Beach house aims to showcase four bands who are arguably the countryi 1 2s top live acts; Inside Out, The Relative, Avenue Fiji and The Gang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC