MOU focuses on Fiji's towns and cities

2 hrs ago

Update: 6:32PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding that focuses on building capacity for our towns and cities was signed today between the Fijian Government and the Commonwealth Local Government Forum Pacific in Suva. Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said he hoped the challenges of urbanisation, improved service delivery capacity and current resource constraints were effectively addressed through the new partnership forged between the ministry and the CLGF.

Chicago, IL

