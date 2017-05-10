Military hopeful in pageant race

Military hopeful in pageant race

SHE eventually wants to join the military after she completes her final year of law school but for now Labasa born Sheenal Swastika believes pageants are an important tool to build confidence. The 22-year-old law student at the University of Fiji said she wanted the opportunity to promote Fiji's physical beauty and its creative arts.

Chicago, IL

