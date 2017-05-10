Media freedom 'critical'

Responding to the most recent Tebbutt Times Poll which surveyed people on media freedom in the country, Professor Vijay Naidu of USP's School of Governance, Development and International Affairs, said for several years, media business in Fiji had been difficult. Agreeing to the results where those surveyed said the media in Fiji should have more freedom and less control, Prof Naidu claimed certain laws made it hard for journalists to do their job effectively.

