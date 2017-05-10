Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa shares a light moment with Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali after the opening of the Gender, Violence Against Women and Human Rights Training for Republic of the Fiji Military Forces officers at the Mrs Vuniwaqa said it was a matter of shame and disgrace that violence against women was reported in such high numbers in Fiji. She made reference to a 2010 study by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre titled "Somebody's Life, Everybody's Business" that revealed 72 per cent of Fijian women experienced violence in their lifetime from their husbands or intimate partners.

