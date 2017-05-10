'Matter of shame'

'Matter of shame'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa shares a light moment with Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali after the opening of the Gender, Violence Against Women and Human Rights Training for Republic of the Fiji Military Forces officers at the Mrs Vuniwaqa said it was a matter of shame and disgrace that violence against women was reported in such high numbers in Fiji. She made reference to a 2010 study by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre titled "Somebody's Life, Everybody's Business" that revealed 72 per cent of Fijian women experienced violence in their lifetime from their husbands or intimate partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC