Matawalu back

22 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Look who is back ... Nikola Matawalu flicks a pass from the base of the ruck during the Suva Rugby team training session at the Suva Grammar School grounds in Nasese, Suva on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU FLYING Fijians playmaker Nikola Matawalu will be playing for his new born baby boy if he is given the greenlight to play for Suva against Namosi in the Skipper Cup competition this weekend.

Chicago, IL

