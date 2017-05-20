Marathon paddlers to clean up Rewa River

Marathon paddlers to clean up Rewa River

Update: 5:27PM SEVENTY paddlers in almost every manner of non-motorised water craft will be a site to behold this Saturday when they take part in the first-ever Rewa River to Ocean Paddle. Organised by the Uto ni Yalo Trust, Fiji Outrigger Association and the Fiji Yachting Association, the event is one of three in a series of marathon paddling events aimed at bringing attention to ocean conservation and cleanliness.

