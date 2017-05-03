Man guilty of rape
A BA man has been found guilty by the High Court in Lautoka for raping his former girlfriend in April, 2013, when she was 17 years old. In his judgment, High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said the man had sex with the victim without her consent despite their romantic relationship.
