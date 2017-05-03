Man charged with giving $50,000 worth of credit to friends granted bail

A 23-year-old former employee of Vodafone Fiji Limited charged for allegedly transferring more than $50,000 worth of credit to his friends has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court. It is alleged that Vishaal Chand fraudulently obtained $56,500.12 worth of recharge top up from Vodafone Fiji Limited in Suva and dishonestly caused a loss to the company.

