Lucy Mock has been appointed Resort Manager at Nanuya Island Resort in Nanuya Lailai Island, Fiji
Nanuya Island Resort has announced the appointment of Lucy Mock as the Resort Manager for both Nanuya Island Resort and the Boat House Nanuya. Lucy has been part of the Fiji tourism industry for 23 years in various roles in Fiji with resorts such as Mecure, Yasawa Island Resort and Fiji's biggest inbound tour operator, Rosie Holidays.
