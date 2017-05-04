LTA installs ticketing system

LTA installs ticketing system

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Land Transport Authority has improved its customer care with introduction of the Qmatics system at its five branches Fiji wide. This was revealed by LTA manager customer services Reginald Karan, who said the queue management system was fully operational at LTA's Valelevu, Nakasi, Lami, Lautoka and Labasa branches and the Qmatic machine automatically issued tickets to customers on arrival on a first-come first-served basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC