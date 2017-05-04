LTA installs ticketing system

THE Land Transport Authority has improved its customer care with introduction of the Qmatics system at its five branches Fiji wide. This was revealed by LTA manager customer services Reginald Karan, who said the queue management system was fully operational at LTA's Valelevu, Nakasi, Lami, Lautoka and Labasa branches and the Qmatic machine automatically issued tickets to customers on arrival on a first-come first-served basis.

