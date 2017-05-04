Loami stands tall

7 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

WHEN thirteen of this year's Miss World Fiji finalists were introduced, she stood out because she was the tallest but one of the first things one will notice about Adi Loami Naulunivesi Vuibau is her quiet character. Originally from Maumi, Bau Tikina in Tailevu, Loami is better known as a Nadi girl having grown up and done her schooling in the Jet Set Town before moving to Suva to study.

Chicago, IL

