Lack of data is an issue: Finau

Update: 5:55PM THE lack of data and information sharing to further development agenda among Government departments and agencies is an issue, says Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources permanent secretary and Geospatial Council chair Malakai Finau. He highlighted this on Thursday during the quarterly Fiji Geospatial Information Management Council meeting held at the Great Council of Chiefs Complex in Suva.

