Lack of data is an issue: Finau
Update: 5:55PM THE lack of data and information sharing to further development agenda among Government departments and agencies is an issue, says Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources permanent secretary and Geospatial Council chair Malakai Finau. He highlighted this on Thursday during the quarterly Fiji Geospatial Information Management Council meeting held at the Great Council of Chiefs Complex in Suva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC