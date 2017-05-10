Kirtan singer gears up for award
KIRTAN singer Praneel Sami Don is gearing up for this year's Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards night on Saturday. Sami has been nominated for two songs in the Best Hindi Song category for the songs "Kaahe Ko Aayo Mere Desh" and "Ma Jhule Ma Jhule".
