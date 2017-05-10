Inquiry authorised into Fiji taxi body

Inquiry authorised into Fiji taxi body

Update: 7:06PM FIJIi 1 2S Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has authorised an inquiry into the Fiji Taxi Association to ascertain whether provisions in its Constitution are being observed. Specifically, ministry permanent secretary Salaseini Dunabuna said in a Government statement issued this evening that the inquiry was to ascertain the lawful office bearers of the FTA under its Constitution; whether the terms of the current Interim office bearers had expired as and from April 12 this year.

