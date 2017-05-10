India-Pacific islands conference to be held in Fiji
New Delhi, May 12 - The External Affairs Ministry will host the 'India-Pacific Islands Sustainable Development Conference in Suva, Fiji, on May 25-26, it was announced on Friday. The conference would be held under the framework of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation with The Energy and Resources Institute as the key knowledge partner.
