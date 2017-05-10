Hospital helipad opens

DMO west Dr Nakalevu with Shangri-La's Fijian Resort GM Francis Lee Justin Crocker with other invited guests after the opening of the Sigatoka Hospital Medevac Helipad. Picture: BALJEET SINGH HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar launched a brand new $265,000 medevac helipad at the Sigatoka Hospital yesterday and called it a life-saver for the people of Nadroga-Navosa and tourists along the Coral Coast.

